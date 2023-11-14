Ahead of PM Modi's Jharkhand visit, 2 tribal activists held for suicide threat over recognising Sarnaism

Jamshedpur: Two activists of a tribal organisation were detained in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday after they threatened that they would die by suicide if PM Narendra Modi did not make an announcement recoginising Sarnaism as a religion during his visit to Khunti, police said.

Pritivi Murmu and Vikram Hembram, members of the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), were taken into preventive custody, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said.

The ASA in a statement claimed that two more activists were taken into custody by the police.

Chandra Mohan Mardi was held from Peterwar police station area in Bokaro district and Kanhuram Tudu was detained from Gamariah in Seraikela-Kharswan district, it claimed.

However, police in these two districts could not be reached to confirm the detentions.

Meanwhile, another ASA leader, Premsheela Murmu, made similar threats on Tuesday.

Demanding recognition of Sarnaism as a separate religion, ASA chief Salkhan Murmu said tribals worship nature and they are not Hindu, Muslim or Christian.

He said he was hopeful that PM Modi would honor the sentiments of nature worshippers, and make an announcement, recognising 'Sarna religion' on tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary from Khunti.

On Wednesday, Modi will visit Birsa Munda's birthplace Ulihatu village in Khunti district, and pay floral tributes to the freedom fighter. The PM will also participate in a programme marking the third 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Khunti.

During the function, he will launch 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and 'Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission'.