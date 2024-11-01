Ahead of polls, boost to Fadnavis' security cover; ex-Force One personnel deployed

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) In view of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, the state police has buttressed the security cover of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with ex-Force One personnel as a precautionary measure, an official said on Friday.

Fadnavis enjoys 'Z plus' security cover at present, which is taken care of by the Maharashtra police's Special Protection Unit, he added.

"As a precautionary measure and taking into consideration any possible threat, we have changed the personnel guarding Deputy CM Fadnavis. Personnel who had earlier served in Force One (an elite commando unit of the state police) and are now attached to SPU have been placed in his security detail," the official said.

There is no specific threat to the senior BJP leader and the boost in the security detail is just a precautionary measure based on a review, he clarified.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will take place on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI DC BNM