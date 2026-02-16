Ahead of polls, Congress announces house visits

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) The Congress on Monday decided to conduct booth-level house visits across Kerala from February 20 to 28 as part of its campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The decision was taken at a KPCC leadership meeting held here.

The campaign will be led by booth committees, with senior leaders coordinating house-to-house visits in their respective areas.

Pamphlets criticising both the Central and State governments will be distributed during the outreach programme, a KPCC release said here.

The meeting also reviewed overall election preparedness, it said.

The leaders discussed measures to ensure the success of the UDF's 'Puthuyuga Yatra', which according to the party, has been drawing large public participation across Kerala.

The meeting alleged that the state government was shielding those involved in large-scale corruption linked to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam and the alleged Sabarimala gold robbery case.

The meeting was chaired by KPCC President Sunny Joseph MLA and attended by senior Congress and UDF leaders, including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Congress Working Committee members Ramesh Chennithala and Kodikunnil Suresh, AICC General Secretary Deepa Das Munshi, AICC observers Sachin Pilot, K J George and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Later, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Rahul Gandhi would play an active and decisive role in the UDF's campaign in Kerala.

He said detailed plans were being prepared for Rahul's campaign programmes and that he had been invited to attend the concluding function of the Puthuyuga Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal rode pillion with a Swiggy delivery worker in Palayam here and accompanied him on a food delivery to understand the hardships faced by gig workers.

"After interacting with delivery partners and app-based taxi drivers, he assured that a Gig Workers' Welfare Law, on the lines of Karnataka, would be pursued in Kerala to ensure legal protection and social security for platform workers," a party source said.