Ahead of polls, EC transfers SSPs, SP in JK as part of admin tone-up: Sources

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) In an administrative tone-up ahead of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission has directed the transfer of senior superintendents of police of Baramulla and Kupwara and the SP of Handwara and has asked the administration to send a panel of IPS officers to be posted there, sources said on Wednesday.

The poll authority has also approved relieving of SSP Srinagar Ashish Mishra, an IPS officer who was transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi Police in June 2023 but could not be relieved due to administrative reasons.

The Commission has directed the Union territory administration to provide a panel of IPS officers for the post of SP/SSP Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara and Kupwara by Thursday evening.

The EC has also cleared the appointment of IPS officer Nalin Prabhat as DG (Operations and Security) of J-K Police till September 30. He is currently on inter-cadre deputation and posted as Special DG, J-K till September 30.

It also gave its nod to the extension of inter-cadre deputation tenure of IAS officer Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid, the deputy commissioner of Anantnag, for a period of two years. He had completed his tenure on July 8 this year.

The sources said Baramulla SSP Gurinderpal Singh, Handwara SP Dawood Ayoub, and Kupwara SSP Shobhit Saxena have been transferred out.

Jammu and Kashmir will go for assembly polls in three phases. PTI NAB ZMN