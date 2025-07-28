Ahead of polls, Oppn starts creating false narratives as it cannot debate on development: Fadnavis

Wardha, Jul 28 (PTI) The opposition starts running a campaign of misinformation and false narratives ahead of polls because they cannot compete with the government when it comes to development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Addressing BJP workers of the state's Vidarbha region here, he also hailed the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, while asserting that "99 per cent of opposers have not even read the legislation".

"We have changed the face of every city since 2014. We should keep in mind that our opponents cannot compete with us on the issue of development. They cannot compete with the development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, they carry out a misinformation campaign and create false narratives every day," Fadnavis said.

The opposition does not want to discuss issues related to development because these parties know citizens will then ask them what they did when they were in power, the CM added.

Citing the example of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, he said the opposition is creating a false narrative that it is unconstitutional and meant to supress the voices of people.

"The government had formed a committee with regards to the Bill, which included leaders from all parties. The Bill was unanimously passed in the legislature after discussions. However, some of them (opposition) got injections from the high command and some parrots started speaking against the Bill," he said.

The Bill has been brought in to take action against "urban Naxals" and those who plan to spread anarchy and instigate people against the Constitution, Fadnavis said.

"Urban Naxals made Maharashtra their centre after they were banned in states where such bills were introduced. I can vouch that 99 per cent of those speaking against the Bill have not even read it. But these persons are trying to create a false narrative. They will continue to come up with such narratives ahead of (local body) polls," he said.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition said the BJP wanted to change the Constitution, but they failed to create such misinformation during the November assembly polls (which the BJP-led Mahayuti won comprehensively), he said.

"Since they do not want discussions on development, they will bring narrative of language, caste etc. In the next two months they will bring narratives which have no connection to the progress of people," Fadnavis asserted.