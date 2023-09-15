Ahead of Prez visit, Noida Police bans private drones; Section 144 likely to be extended

Noida, Sep 15 (PTI) Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Greater Noida next week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Friday passed an order banning the use of private drones in the area.

The restrictions under CrPC Section 144 restriction in the district are likely to be extended as a precautionary measure, a senior police officer told PTI.

The president is expected to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) to be held from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, the police said.

"In view of the intensive security of the President of India and other VIPs, it is necessary to ban the operation of private drones," Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheria said in the order passed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"I pass this order that drones will not be operated by any private person or organization from September 20 to 25. Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," Katheria added in the order. Other prohibitions, including restrictions on large gatherings, processions and protests under CrPC Section 144 are already imposed across Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on September 5 had issued an order, enforcing CrPC section from September 6 to 15 across Noida and Greater Noida to "maintain peace and harmony" during upcoming festivals and important public meetings.

"The restrictions are required as two international events -- the UP ITS and the MotoGP bike race -- are scheduled in Greater Noida this month. There have been farmers' protests and other crowded events recently," the officer added. PTI KIS RPA