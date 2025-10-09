Ahead of protest against bus fare hike, leaders placed under 'house arrest', says BRS

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI)Ahead of BRS party's 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' programme on Thursday, several party leaders, including its working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao were placed under "house arrest" here, the party claimed.

BRS party, as part of its agitation to hike bus fares in Hyderabad, has called for 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest wherein its leaders will reach 'Bus Bhavan' and submit a representation to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director demanding immediate rollback of increased RTC bus fares.

Rama Rao in a post on 'X' said, "All I wanted to do is to board an RTC bus peacefully, travel to RTC MD office & submit a letter demanding rollback of the steep hike in bus fares. Look at the number of police officers deployed right now outside my housing complex!! All to prevent one person from boarding a Bus? Wish the police would show the same level of enthusiasm about controlling the crime rate that is spiralling in Hyderabad".

Senior BRS leader Harish Rao has been placed under house arrest and heavy police personnel were deployed near his house, the party said.

The BRS further said the Congress government deployed police to prevent BRS leaders from going to 'Bus Bhavan'. PTI GDK VVK VVK ADB