Ahead of Putin’s India visit, HAL signs SJ-100 production pact with Russian firm

New Delhi: India and Russia have firmed up a joint collaboration to produce a twin-engine narrow-body civilian commuter aircraft for short-haul flights in line with growing strategic ties between the two countries.

State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) signed a pact with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) in Moscow on Monday for production of SJ-100 aircraft in India.

It will be the first such project to produce a passenger aircraft in India.

The joint venture was finalised a little more than a month before an expected visit to India by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SJ-100 was earlier known as the Sukhoi Superjet 100. As on date, over 200 SJ-100 aircraft have been produced and are being operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators.

The finalisation of the collaboration came almost a decade after both sides explored the possibility of producing the aircraft in India.

The HAL has a long-standing partnership with UAC, including for the manufacturing of the Su-30MKI combat jet for the Indian Air Force.

"SJ-100 will be the game changer for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN scheme in India. Under this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers," the Indian aerospace major said.

The deal was signed in presence of HAL's Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil and PJSC-UAC Director General Vadim Badekha. UDAN is a scheme aimed at ensuring regional air connectivity in India.

The HAL said manufacturing of SJ-100 aircraft in India will mark the beginning of a "new chapter" in the history of the Indian aviation industry.

"It's a step towards fulfilling the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in the civil aviation sector," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the signing of the pact on production of the SJ-100 aircraft in India as a "landmark step for the Indian civil aviation sector" in India.

"SJ-100 will be the first complete passenger aircraft to be made in the country since the AVRO era. The manufacturing will also strengthen the private sector and create direct and indirect jobs in the aviation industry," he said.

"It is estimated that over the next 10 years, the Indian aviation sector will require over 200 jets in this category for regional connectivity and an additional 350 aircraft for the Indian Ocean region to serve nearby international tourist destinations," it said.

"This collaboration between HAL and UAC is the result of mutual trust between the organisations. This will also be the first instance wherein a complete passenger aircraft will be produced in India," the HAL said.

"The last such project was HAL's production of AVRO HS-748, which started in 1961 and ended in 1988," it added.

The AVRO HS-748 was used by the Indian Air Force.

The US, European Union and British government imposed sanctions on the UAC as part of their punitive measures against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. PTI MPB ZMN