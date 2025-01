Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Additional Director General of the BSF Satish S Khandare reviewed the security situation and troop deployment along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

During the visit, he also discussed operational aspects with field commanders and interacted with troops.

The BSF officer's visit to the border areas comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations across the union territory. PTI AB AB DV DV