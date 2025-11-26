Ahead of R-Day, govt launches contest to mark 150th anniv of Vande Mataram, 'Atmanirbhar' vision

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the government has launched a nation-wide competition to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, in which citizens can present their own unique rendition of the National Song, through expression of their creativity and patriotic spirit.

"Whether sung in a classical style, recreated with folk elements, performed as a contemporary piece, rendered as a group performance, or expressed through instrumental music, each entry will celebrate the timeless legacy of Vande Mataram," the government said.

In the run up to 2026 Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence, in coordination with MyGov, has launched three competitions for citizens, especially students and young artists, to showcase their patriotism and respect for the nation.

The ministry in a statement on Wednesday also said people can record the rendition of Vande Mataram in their voice and submit their entries. The most captivating performances will be rewarded with prizes.

According to details available on the MyGov website, this competition provides a platform for participants to "express their creativity and patriotic spirit by presenting their own unique rendition of the song".

At an event hosted by the Ministry of Culture earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a year-long commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, Vande Mataram was first included in his novel Anandamath and later became a rallying cry during India's freedom movement.

"The contest aims to honour the emotion and pride that the song evokes, inspiring unity, courage, and love for the nation across all ages," the MyGov website says.

Participants can record a video of themselves singing Vande Mataram and submit the entry on the official MyGov portal via an accessible link.

The video or the song duration must not exceed two minutes, and each participant may submit only one entry, it adds.

The other two contests are -- 'Samriddhi Ka Mantra - Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a painting competition and 'Swatantrata Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram', an essay competition.

Artists are invited to create a masterpiece that captures India's journey toward self-reliance, innovation and sustainable growth. The best entries will be featured in a special exhibition. The winners will receive cash prizes and an invitation to the upcoming Republic Day Parade, the ministry said.

For the essay contest, participants can explore the essence of freedom through the timeless chant of Vande Mataram. Top essays will be published on the MyGov portal and rewarded with attractive prizes, it said.