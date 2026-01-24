Ahead of R-Day, minor blast damages railway track in Punjab; loco pilot injured

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) A minor blast blew off a portion of the railway track near Sirhind station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district and injured the loco pilot of a freight train, the engine of which sustained some damage, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 9.50 pm on Friday when the freight train was passing through Khanpur village, located 4-5 kilometres away from the Sirhind station, according to a Government Railway Police official.

It was a dedicated track for freight trains, he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh, who visited the site, said, "Last night, we received information that a minor blast took place here. Several investigation teams have arrived here, and interagency coordination is taking place. We are also in touch with other agencies, which have sent their specialised teams." The DIG said that there was no loss of life or major loss of property.

"The loco pilot sustained a minor cut on his cheek. He is out of danger," Singh said, adding that there was no major damage to the train engine.

He said there was no major damage to the railway track as well, and it will soon be restored for train movement.

The DIG also promised to ensure that those behind the suspected sabotage are caught.

When asked about the nature of the blast, Singh said the investigation was at a preliminary stage. "Saying anything now will be premature," he said, describing it as a "minor blast" and "a criminal activity", which was "the handiwork of some miscreants".

Asked if there was a terror angle, Singh said it was premature to say.

"Who did it, why it was done and what was the motive would be known as the investigation progresses," he said, adding, "We will soon trace and arrest those who are behind it." Meanwhile, the blast caused panic in the nearby village of Khanpur.

A villager said he heard the explosion on Friday night. "It was a loud sound, which was heard through the village," he said.

A case under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) under the Railways Act has been registered in the matter, a Government Railway Police official said. PTI CHS SUN RUK RUK