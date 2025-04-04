Ahead of Ram Navami, Maharashtra police asked to be on alert

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Police across Maharashtra have been asked to be on alert ahead of the Ram Navami festival, a top official said on Friday.

Ram Navami will be celebrated on Sunday.

While the city had witnessed clashes during religious processions on the occasion two years ago, Nagpur was rocked by violence and communal tensions last month following a protest seeking removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

All unit commanders of city police and district superintendents of police have been asked to keep the force on alert to maintain the law and order situation, the police official said.

Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla reviewed the situation recently, he said.

In many places, the routes of Ram Navami processions pass close to mosques, creating a potentially tense situation.

Additional police force will be deployed in places with a history of communal tension or riots, and processions will be monitored through drone cameras in cities.

The alert issued to the police will remain in force till Hanuman Jayanti which falls on April 12, the official said. PTI DC KRK