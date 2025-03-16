Ahead of Ram Navami, UP Police chief reviews security at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Mar 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police chief Prashant Kumar on Sunday visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya to assess security and logistical preparations ahead of Ram Navami.

The festival, which begins on March 30, is expected to attract more than 50 lakh people.

Director General of Police Kumar, who paid obeisance at the Ram temple and the Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir, also inspected the ongoing temple construction and reviewed the arrangements for devotees with local officials.

He was briefed on the facilities being developed for pilgrims and personally inspected the CCTV surveillance system installed in and around the Ram temple complex.

The police chief also reviewed the security and crowd management plans being put in place to handle the influx of devotees.

With a huge crowd expected, the administration remains on high alert and extensive preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations. PTI COR ABN SZM SZM