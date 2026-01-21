Ahead of Republic Day, J-K DGP reviews security scenario at Shopian, Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday directed the force to deal firmly with anti-national elements posing a threat to public safety, peace and tranquility.

Prabhat, the Director General of Police (DGP), was chairing a comprehensive security review meeting at the District Police Office in south Kashmir's Shopian.

He later chaired a high-level security review meeting at the District Police Lines in Pulwama as well.

At the meeting in Shopian, the DGP took stock of the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness of the police ahead of the Republic Day, a spokesperson said.

He conducted a detailed review of law and order management, counter-terrorism preparedness, crime control measures and security arrangements for the celebrations on January 26.

He emphasised the need for heightened alertness, foolproof security planning and robust intelligence-based operations to ensure peaceful and incident-free celebrations across the district, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the officers, Prabhat issued clear directions to deal firmly and decisively with anti-national elements posing a threat to public safety, peace and tranquility.

He reiterated zero tolerance towards activities inimical to national security and stressed the importance of sustained operations against such elements.

The DGP also carried out an in-depth assessment of the overall security environment, the ongoing anti-terror operations, law and order situation across Pulwama district.

He asked the officers to maintain a people-friendly policing approach while continuing to work with dedication, professionalism and commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure a secure environment for the residents, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RUK RUK