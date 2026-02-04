Ahead of Shah's visit, 3 JeM terrorists killed in J-K’s Kishtwar, Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Three Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar and Udhampur districts, marking a major success for security forces who had been hunting them for the past three weeks, officials said.

While one terrorist was killed in a gunfight in the snow-bound Chatroo belt of Kishtwar on Wednesday evening, two others -- both self-styled JeM commanders – were neutralised this morning after they were trapped inside a natural cave in Udhampur district, the officials said.

The success of security forces came ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the Union Territory beginning Thursday.

“In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, a contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint operation (Trashi-I) by the troops of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, White Knight Corps, J&K Police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar.

“One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress,” Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The officials said the latest encounter started when a joint search party was carrying out searches in Sanjinala-Dichhar in Chingam forest.

In Udhampur, two Pakistani terrorists, identified as Rubani alias Abu Mavia and his close associate Zubair, were gunned down in a 20-hour-long operation after they were trapped in a cave on Tuesday evening. Several powerful blasts were heard when the forces stormed the cave on Wednesday.

While body of one of the terrorists was found lying on the mouth of the cave, another was found lying deep inside it.

The terrorists were located by joint troops of the Army, police and CRPF amid intensified search operations in the higher reaches of Ramnagar-Basantgarh area around 4 pm on Tuesday, leading to a fierce gunfight, the officials said.

The Army named the over 20-hour-long operation as "Kiya" and said though it is over, the area still remains under surveillance.

"Based on specific intelligence input provided by police, troops of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh in coordination with police and CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists.

"Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism," the Army's White Knight Corps said on X on Udhampur encounter.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M4 carbine, an AK assault rifle and three grenades, were recovered from the slain terrorists who were active in the area for the last several years, the officials said.

They said intense gunfight and deafening explosions initially rocked the Jaffer, Gujrada and Chigla Balotha forests for over an hour, resulting in injuries to one of the terrorists who along with his associate managed to retreat into the cave.

Heavy gunfire and explosions were reported for a brief period around 7.30 pm on Tuesday when the terrorists attempted to flee under the cover of darkness, the officials said, adding Army reinforcements, including paratroopers and dog squads, were rushed in to further tighten the cordon.

The night passed without any firing, and security forces maintained a tight vigil over the area, particularly around the cave, using drones for surveillance, before launching a final assault on the cave this morning, the officials said.

This was the second encounter in Udhampur since December 15 when a policeman was killed in an encounter at Soan village. However, the terrorists had managed to escape taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness.

A series of encounters-- three in Kathua district and five in Chatroo forest belt in Kishtwar-- also occurred in January, resulting in the killing of top JeM terrorist Usman of Pakistan in Kathua and a paratrooper in Kishtwar amid intensified operations to hunt down terrorists hiding in the upper reaches of Jammu region.

Usman was part of the same group eliminated in Udhampur district and got separated following the Soan encounter, the officials said.