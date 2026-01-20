Ahead of swearing-in, BJP president-elect Nitin Nabin visits temples, gurudwara in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Nitin Nabin, who is set to be sworn in as the new chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), paid his respects at several temples and the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Tuesday morning.

Accompanied by BJP leaders, including Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Nabin first prayed at the Jhandewala temple.

He then offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg, the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi, the BJP said in a statement.

Nabin will be officially declared the new president of the BJP on Tuesday, following his unopposed election to the position. He filed his nomination on Monday, and no other candidates emerged to contest.

The five-time Bihar MLA was elected unopposed on Monday as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.

Nabin, 45, emerged as the sole candidate for the post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders filing nomination papers in his support. PTI VIT MPL MPL