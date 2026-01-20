Ahead of taking charge as BJP President, Nitin Nabin visits Gurudwara, temples

New Delhi: Ahead of formally taking charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president, Nitin Nabin on Tuesday visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, with visuals of the visits circulating widely on social media.

Nabin, 45, who is set to become the youngest person to hold the post, began his day by paying obeisance at the Sikh shrine in central Delhi.

Videos from the visit showed him amid devotees inside the gurudwara complex as he bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib.

He was accompanied by security personnel and party workers and was seen interacting with Sikh priests and receiving blessings.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was present at the gurudwara, hailed the visit and said, “Nitin Nabin arrived today at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to pay obeisance. It is a matter of pride for us that he has arrived here today from the land of Patna Sahib; Nitin Nabin will make a significant contribution to Prime Minister Modi’s resolve for a developed India.”

He added that Nabin was “an inspiration for the youth” and expressed confidence that he would play “a major role” in meeting the government’s goals.

After the gurudwara visit, Nabin proceeded to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place for darshan.

Footage from the temple showed him walking barefoot through the premises in foggy conditions, surrounded by party workers, security and media personnel.

He offered prayers at the shrine and later spoke briefly to reporters from his vehicle amid heavy media presence.

Nabin visited the Jhandewalan Mandir earlier and sought blessings there, with chants of “Jai Mata Di” raised during the visit.

Nabin is scheduled to take charge at the BJP headquarters later on Tuesday, where senior leaders and office-bearers are expected to attend the formal charge-taking event.