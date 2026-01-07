Ahead of Union Budget, Andhra CM Naidu meets Shah

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday, seeking central support for the state in the upcoming Union Budget, sources said.

The Union Budget is likely to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

Naidu, who heads the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is a key NDA ally.

"During the meeting, several state related issues and upcoming projects were discussed," an official statement said.

The chief minister met Shah at the latter's residence before leaving for Andhra Pradesh. PTI LUX KVK KVK