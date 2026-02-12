Ahead of Valentine's Day, right-wing activists vandalise property at private varsity in Indore

Indore, Feb 12 (PTI) Right-wing activists on Thursday entered a private university in Indore and allegedly vandalised property after claiming an obscene programme linked to Valentine's Day was being organised on the campus.

The university, however, denied the allegations and asserted an "unauthorised group" damaged infrastructure and disrupted a student-led event aimed at developing professional skills.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told reporters, "We have prima facie information that a programme related to Valentine's Day was underway at the NMIMS University campus in Gandhi Nagar police station area. Activists of Hindu organisations entered the campus and got the programme stopped." He said commotion broke out after the activists arrived and some chairs and tables placed on the campus were damaged, adding that police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"An investigation is underway based on video footage. We are speaking to both sides and appropriate legal action will be taken," the DCP said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Samrasta Department's local convener Tannu Sharma alleged obscenity was being promoted among students in the name of a Valentine's Day event on the campus.

He said Bajrang Dal activists had gone to the private university to protest against the event, but denied that they indulged in vandalism.

A spokesperson of NMIMS' local campus said, "Between 12:30 pm and 3pm today, an unauthorised group of individuals entered our campus and disrupted a student-led 'Bake & Sell' event. This activity was part of our co-curricular programme, designed to help students develop essential negotiation and commercial skills through practical experience. The group caused damage to campus infrastructure." "We can confirm that through the immediate activation of our security protocols and the swift intervention of the local police, no students or staff members were harmed. The situation was de-escalated professionally and the individuals were dispersed," the spokesperson added.

NMIMS maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward disruptions to its academic environment and is working with the authorities to ensure the campus remains a safe space for learning, the spokesperson said.