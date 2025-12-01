Ahead of Winter Session, PM says Parliament ‘not a place for drama, but for delivery’

New Delhi: On the eve of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all parties to keep the House focused on “delivery” and not turn it into a platform for “frustration born out of defeat” or “arrogance born out of victory”.

The prime minister said India’s economic rise was reaching “remarkable heights” and that this momentum gave the country “renewed confidence on the path towards becoming a developed nation”.

He said Parliament must stay focused on what it was “thinking for the country and what it intends to deliver”. The Opposition, he added, should “fulfil its responsibility and come out of its sadness of losing”.

Targeting rivals, Modi said “some parties simply cannot accept defeat”. He said he had hoped that leaders would have composed themselves after losing the Bihar elections, but their statements showed that “the loss has clearly unsettled them”.

“I urge all parties that the Winter Session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, nor should it turn into an arena for arrogance born out of victory,” he said.

According to the posts, Modi said that for some time Parliament was being used either as a “warm-up arena for elections” or as an outlet for anger after electoral setbacks.

He claimed there were states where, after having been in power, leaders were now facing such strong anti-incumbency that they were “unable to face the public”. “Instead, they come here and vent all their anger inside the House,” he said, adding that some parties had turned Parliament into a stage for state-level politics, which he described as an “unhealthy tradition” that did not serve the nation.

Modi also called for giving more space to younger MPs. “We must give opportunities to the new generation of young Members of Parliament. The House should benefit from their experiences, and through this House, the nation should also gain from their fresh perspective,” he said.

The prime minister stressed the need to work with “a sense of responsibility” in the coming session, concluding: “Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery.”