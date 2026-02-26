Ahead of World Marathi Conference, Nashik hosts 'Marathi Bolincha Mahotsav'

Nashik, Feb 26 (PTI) A festival of dialects was held on Thursday on the eve of the fourth World Marathi Conference in Nashik.

Programmes like 'Are Sansar Sansar' based on the songs and poems of Bahinabai Chadhari and 'Jagar Shivbacha' were presented during the 'Marathi Bolincha Mahotsav'. Other items included the Bohada dance, Ahirani songs, 'Aaradhi' folk dance as well as ''powadas' depicting the heroic life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Maharashtra is a state that gives importance to literature, art and music. Boli Bhasha or the spoken language (dialects) is the glory of Maharashtra. These dialects have enriched the Marathi language. If dialects are given importance, Marathi language will prosper," said senior author Madhu Mangesh Karnik, who inaugurated the 'Marathi Bolincha Mahotsav'.

The Fourth World Marathi Conference has been organized here from February 27 to March 1. PTI COR BNM