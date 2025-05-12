Ahead Rath Yatra, Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements in Puri

Puri, May 12 (PTI) Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri, DGP Y B Khunaria on Monday reviewed security arrangements here and rolled out a riot-control vehicle 'Vajra' for the protection of the Shree Jagannath Temple in the coastal town, officials said.

He inspected the 'Vajra' near the temple here before the vehicle was deployed for the protection of the 12th-century shrine, they said.

The DGP reviewed the security preparedness for the Rath Yatra to be held on June 27, and also in the wake of the current situation along the India-Pakistan border.

“I reviewed security arrangements in Puri for the Rath Yatra. Senior officials from the police headquarters attended the meeting, and there was a detailed discussion on security. The police arrangement for the festival is almost in the final stage. Attention is given on the security inside the temple and outside of the shrine," Khurania told reporters.

He also said the police officials discussed on crowd control, traffic management and other aspects.

During a visit to the shrine, the DGP assessed the readiness of police and security personnel stationed near the temple to prevent potential threats and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Taking to X, the Odisha Police said, "DGP Shri Yogesh Bahadur Khurania held detailed discussions with senior officers regarding the smooth management of the upcoming Sannan Yatra and the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, crowd control, smooth management of traffic system, movement of dignitaries and orderly darshan and safe chariot pulling, etc." Khurania also reviewed the engagement of modern security infrastructure, CCTV monitoring, rapid response units, and coordination with local authorities.

“The DGP oversaw the crowd control measures, traffic management, vehicle parking, and actions to be taken in an emergency during the Rath Yatra,” a senior official said, adding that the festival will be held for about a fortnight in the last week of June.

The DGP has asked the authorities concerned not to lower the existing guards and maintain security protocols even though India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the Puri temple has been noticed since the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate to the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least eight platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of personnel were deployed in and around the temple, the officials said.

The force deployment would be strengthened as the Rath Yatra festival approaches, the official said.

Earlier this month, a team of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos conducted a routine security review.

The DGP also reviewed the measures taken in four marine police stations located in Puri district, deployment of lifeguards on the beach, the outreach programme for the fishing community, the officials added. PTI AAM BDC