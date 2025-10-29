AHINDA groups urge Rahul Gandhi to declare Siddaramaiah as CM for 5 years

Mysuru, Oct 29 (PTI) AHINDA organisations here have appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to declare that Siddaramaiah will serve as the Chief Minister for a full five-year term.

Representatives of various AHINDA organisations launched a campaign here on Wednesday, posting letters to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging him and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene immediately to end the speculation over the leadership change.

AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) is a grouping that forms the basis of Siddaramaiah's electoral support.

The move comes against the backdrop of speculations about possible change in Chief Minister in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being dubbed by some as "November revolution".

"The Congress party won 135 seats in the 2023 assembly elections under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, the unrivaled leader and the strong voice of the oppressed communities, and the identity of the AHINDA communities, which led to the formation of the Congress party government in the state of Karnataka again," AHINDA organisations said in a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi.

The "huge victory" was due to the leadership of the Siddaramaiah and the AHINDA communities voting for the Congress party under his leadership, it said.

"The Congress party's base in Karnataka is very strong, and the main reason for this is the administration of Siddaramaiah, his pro-people guarantee scheme, his love and concern for the AHINDA communities, his ideology of social justice, his contributions to the welfare of exploited communities, and his belief in the principle of equality for all," it added.

The AHINDA groups pointed out that Siddaramaiah was elected as the leader of the legislature party in 2023 for five years by the Congress MLAs. But, the opposition parties such as the BJP, are creating confusion among the public through misleading statements that the Chief Ministers will be changed. Some Congress party leaders have also echoed this.

"This opposition may hinder the progress of the Congress party. The propaganda that Siddaramaiah will be removed from the post of Chief Minister is impossible for the AHINDA communities to tolerate. Therefore, we hereby request you and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to immediately intervene and declare that Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for a period of five years, and clear all the confusion," they said, seeking time for a delegation of AHINDA leaders to meet Gandhi.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing alleged power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Amid speculations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in office for the full five year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision. PTI KSU ROH