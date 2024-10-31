Ahmedabad-based man nabbed for 'raping' minor girl in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old man from Gujarat was arrested allegedly for raping a minor girl after kidnapping her, police on Thursday said.

On October 5, a girl went missing from her home and her father approached police the next day.

Police said they collected the girl Wednesday from Ahmedabad-based Sheikh Ali Khan, whom the girl had befriended on social media.

"Khan allegedly lured her with promises of marriage, kidnapped her, and sexually assaulted her for approximately 25 days," Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.

Khan was booked under sections of rape and of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR CDN VN VN