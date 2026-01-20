Ahmedabad civic body deploys heavy machinery, police force to clear lake encroachments

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) The Ahmedabad municipal corporation on Tuesday undertook a mega demolition drive, deploying surveillance drones and heavy machines to clear encroachments in and around a major water body in Vatva area, involving hundreds of policemen.

Around 450 illegal structures, including over 425 residential and 25 commercial ones, have been razed since Tuesday morning, officials said.

"We have managed to free up 58,000 square metres of area, out of which 24,000 square metres is the core lake area," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Yatindra Naik.

Following demolitions, a 24-metre town planning road and another 18-metre road around the lake will be opened for traffic.

Eight teams deployed ten heavy machines, including five JCBs, with around 300 AMC staff involved in the operation, Naik said.

The civic body is in the process of clearing encroachments around various lakes in the city and developing them. Illegally occupied areas in and around two other major lakes—Chandola and Ishanpur—were similarly cleared in the recent past.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, Bhagirath Gadhvi, said the demolition was carried out peacefully, with adequate security arrangements in place.

"More than 350 police officers and personnel were deployed, drones were used for aerial surveillance, and the entire area was cordoned off. The occupants were given more than a month to make preparations and present their grievances to officials of the concerned department," he said.

The families residing in the demolished houses were shifted to temporary shelters using city buses. Naik said eligible families would be provided alternative accommodation as per a government policy.

However, demolition was not carried out on two religious structures in the area—including a mosque and two temples—due to certain ongoing issues, the AMC official added.