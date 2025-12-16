Ahmedabad civic body launches app for online purchase of bus pass

Ahmedabad, Dec 16 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched `i-Pass Ahmedabad' mobile application through which commuters can purchase bus passes online.

The app enables lakhs of commuters using Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) buses to apply for new passes or renew existing ones online, officials said on Tuesday.

Users can upload documents, fill in the required details, make digital payments, and receive their passes without visiting service counters.

The facility will especially come in handy for senior citizens as they won't have to stand in long queues to buy a bus pass.

"A pass can be obtained easily by simply uploading the required documents and filling in necessary information," said student commuter Vaishali Makwana.

Once purchased, commuters can travel by showing the digital pass on their mobile phones. Those who prefer a physical pass can collect a hard copy from the AMTS office.

Under the AMTS scheme, students are offered subsidized passes, with male students paying Rs 400 and female students Rs 350 per month, an official said.

As part of a special benefit, both male and female pass holders can travel for 90 days by paying the fare for just 45 days, he said.

Senior citizens are required to pay only a nominal Rs 75 card fee, after which they are entitled to lifetime free travel on AMTS services.

For BRTS, the fare structure includes a monthly pass priced at Rs 1,000, while students can avail a concessional pass for Rs 600. Pass fees for senior citizens have been completely waived.

Dharmesh Desai, AMTS Committee Chairman, said, "These efforts have been made so that a maximum number of people can benefit from AMTS. Special facilities have been provided for students." Orphaned children receive almost 50% discount.

The aim is to encourage the use of public transport instead of private vehicles, providing relief from traffic congestion, Desai said. PTI KVM PD KRK