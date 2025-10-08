Ahmedabad civic body receives complaints about ‘lapses’ by labs in clinical trials on humans

Ahmedabad, Oct 8 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has written to the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) after receiving complaints about “lapses” in clinical trials on humans being conducted by some city-based laboratories, said an official on Wednesday.

According to the corporation’s medical officer of health, Dr Bhavin Solanki, the complaints mostly concern the lack of appropriate care and treatment during and after the clinical trials.

“AMC’s Health Department has received complaints about lapses in clinical research on humans being conducted by some laboratories. It was alleged that these labs were not providing proper care and treatment during and after clinical trials,” said Solanki.

It was also alleged that the participants of the trials were videographed by these firms without their consent, he said.

“Since the issue is related to the clinical trials, we have shared the details with the FDCA for further action,” he added. PTI PJT NR