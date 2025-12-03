Ahmedabad civic body seals nine hospitals for operating without occupancy clearance

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed nine hospitals in the city for operating without occupancy clearance and also failing to regularise the construction of their buildings as per the rules, said officials.

The AMC had recently issued notices to the hospitals that were functioning despite not having any Building Usage (BU) permission, the corporation said in a release.

Through the notices, the AMC had asked them to either obtain BU permission or regularise the construction under the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Act (GRUDA).

However, despite repeated verbal instructions, the owners of these nine hospitals failed to submit any evidence to prove that they had obtained these clearances, said the release.

Since they continued to operate without any valid occupancy clearance, these hospitals were sealed over public safety, it said.

While four of these medical facilities are in the south Bopal area, two each are located in Juhapura and Maktampura. One such hospital is in the Sarkhej area of the city.

In the coming days, AMC will act against other establishments, including multiplexes and educational institutions, running without BU permission or the ones that have not got clearance under GRUDA, the release added.