Ahmedabad civic fire officer held for accepting Rs 65,000 bribe

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PTI) An Ahmedabad municipal corporation fire officer was nabbed on Saturday for allegedly accepting a Rs 65,000 bribe from a consultant regarding fire NOCs, the Anti Corruption Bureau said.

The accused, identified as divisional fire officer Inayat Hussain Sheikh, is posted with Prahladnagar fire station in Ahmedabad city.

He had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a private agency operator cum consultant involved in installing fire safety equipment in government and private buildings, the ACB stated.

The operator had prepared the necessary documents to obtain a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a building and submitted a file for approval three months ago.

The fire consultant visited Sheikh in his office recently to enquire about the status of the NOC when the demand for Rs 80,000 was made, the ACB said.

An NOC was, however, issued though the consultant didn't pay any bribe. Sheikh allegedly met the operator later and threatened not to sanction files regarding NOCs in the future if the bribe was not paid.

"Sheikh took Rs 15,000 from the consultant. He persisted with the demand to hand over the remaining Rs 65,000, following which the consultant approached the ACB. The fire officer was nabbed on February 22 while accepting Rs 65,000," the ACB added.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said. PTI KA NSK