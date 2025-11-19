Ahmedabad cops launch special drive to strengthen women's safety in public places

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) The deployment of "SHE teams" and additional crime branch squads for enhanced surveillance and quick response will be the key features of Ahmedabad Police's special 30-day drive to ensure women's safety in public places.

The objective is to curb nuisance and disorderly conduct during late hours, ensure safety, security, and instill confidence among women commuters and residents, according to a statement issued by the crime branch, whose "Mahila Cell" has launched the drive.

Police have narrowed down on certain focus areas, including SG Highway, SP Ring Road, and the Sabarmati Riverfront stretch.

Dedicated "SHE teams" and additional crime branch squads have been deployed for surveillance, patrolling, and immediate response, it said.

Teams will ensure that eve-teasing and disorderly behaviour are dealt with strictly and action taken against offenders, including those falling under the Juvenile Justice Act, it said.

The crime branch has sought the cooperation of citizens.