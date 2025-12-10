Ahmedabad crime branch targets mule accounts in cyber fraud crackdown

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (PTI) In its ongoing drive against cyber fraud, the crime branch has initiated proceedings to register three FIRs after identifying 34 mule accounts, with a focus on individuals and organised groups, officials said on Wednesday.

Nobody has been arrested so far.

"In a decisive move to dismantle the financial infrastructure of cybercriminals, the Crime Branch has begun registering three FIRs as part of its comprehensive crackdown on mule accounts—bank accounts used to launder proceeds of crime,” the crime branch said in a statement.

The cases focus on individuals and organised groups involved in renting, purchasing, or operating mule accounts that funnel illicit funds across multiple districts and states.

The crime branch is expanding the scope of the inquiry and is now scrutinising the role of financial institutions in enabling the creation and maintenance of mule accounts. More than 34 such accounts are undergoing intensive forensic and financial examination.

Proceedings for three FIRs against individuals operating these accounts are already underway.

The crime branch said that personnel from two banks are under close investigation for possible involvement or negligence.

Authorities revealed that 18 SIM card vendors, allegedly supplying SIM cards through fraudulent means to facilitate mule accounts, are also under active investigation.

A comprehensive financial and digital analysis of the seized accounts, devices, and associated networks is underway, the crime branch said.

Crime Branch emphasised that this operation marks a strategic shift towards holding not only perpetrators but also the facilitating ecosystem accountable.

Banks and digital platforms will face stringent scrutiny, particularly regarding compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and transaction-monitoring requirements. Cases of institutional negligence will be escalated to the Gujarat Cyber Tribunal (Adjudicating Officer), with formal reports recommending legal and penal action against defaulting entities.

"Beyond enforcement, the Crime Branch is committed to victim restitution. Recognising that lapses by intermediaries often enable financial fraud, the agency will assist victims on a case-by-case basis", the release said.

The crime branch will guide and support eligible victims in filing for compensation against negligent intermediaries, ensuring that citizens have a pathway to recover their financial losses, said officials. PTI KVM PD NSK