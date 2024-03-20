Ahmedabad district has 60,39,145 voters, 30,730 of them are differently abled

Ahmedabad, Mar 20 (PTI) There are more than 30,000 differently abled voters in Ahmedabad district and authorities are committed to make proper arrangements to ensure they vote comfortably in the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisment

Ahmedabad district, which has five Lok Sabha seats, has 60,39,145 registered voters, including 31,33,284 men and 29,05,622 women. Of the total eligible electors, 30,730 are persons with disabilities (PwDs), stated a press release issued by the district election office.

As per Election Commission (EC) guidelines, the facility of voting from home has been made available for electors with more than 40 per cent disability.

"Apart from this, volunteers and wheelchair facilities will be provided to them at polling stations to help them exercise their franchise with ease. In addition, differently abled voters will get necessary facilities at polling stations with the help of 'Saksham' application," the release said.

Advertisment

The district has five Lok Sabha seats -- Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Gandhinagar, Kheda and Surendranagar -- and 21 assembly constituencies.

The Viramgam assembly constituency has the highest number of 2,575 differently abled voters and Asarva has the lowest at 541, it said.

Sanand, Vejalpur, Vatva and Danilimda have more than 2,000 PwD electors. Assembly constituencies with more than 1,000 such voters are Ghatlodia, Nikol, Naroda, Amraiwadi, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Sabarmati, Daskroi, Dholka and Dhandhuka, said the release.

District Election Officer and Ahmedabad Collector Praveena DK said the administration is committed to make proper arrangements to ensure special voters are able to cast their ballots comfortably.

Gujarat, which has 26 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in a single phase on May 7. PTI KA PD RSY