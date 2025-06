Puducherry June 12 (PTI) Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad Thursday.

In a message the Chief Minister said, "I am really shocked and taken aback on seeing the tragedy".

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"I also pray for speedy recovery of those injured," CM said. PTI CORR ADB