Ahmedabad flower show exhibiting city's vibrant spirit, love for nature: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday complimented the hosting of an international flower show in Ahmedabad and said it brings together creativity, sustainability and community participation, while beautifully showcasing the city's vibrant spirit and love for nature.

The 14th edition of the Ahmedabad International Flower Show has been organised by the city's municipal corporation.

The prime minister in a post on X said, "The Ahmedabad Flower Show brings together creativity, sustainability and community participation, while beautifully showcasing the city's vibrant spirit and love for nature." Sharing a few pictures of the flower show on social media, he said, "It is also commendable how this flower show has grown in scale and imagination over the years." Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the flower show was organised taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel, in a post on X, said, "The creation of two Guinness World Records at the 14th Flower Show organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation this year is a matter of immense joy and pride for all of us." "With the world's largest flower 'mandala' and the world's largest flower portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, the Ahmedabad Flower Show has registered a hat-trick of world records for the third consecutive year," Patel said.

Visitors are expected to see impressive floral sculptures and displays based on Indian festivals, classical dance forms, mythological stories, important development projects, sports themes, and much more.

A separate kids' zone is also been earmarked, which is going to display future infrastructure plans. PTI ACB ACB SHS SHS