Ahmedabad International Flower Show sets two world records; PM calls it 'captivating'

Ahmedabad, Jan 2 (PTI) A day after the 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 set two Guinness World Records for the largest 'flower mandala' and largest 'flower portrait', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the show calling it "captivating".

"Ahmedabad's flower show is truly captivating for everyone! It is a wonderful example of public participation along with creativity. It beautifully reflects the city's vibrant spirit as well as its love for nature. It is also exciting to see how the grandeur and imagination of this flower show continue to grow year after year," the PM wrote on X while sharing attractive pictures from the event organised by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The AMC had said on Thursday that the Bharat Ek Gatha-themed show, inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Sabarmati Riverfront, secured Guinness World Records for the largest 'flower mandala' and largest 'flower portrait'.

"The world's largest flower mandala and the world's largest flower portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, with these achievements, the Ahmedabad Flower Show has registered a hat-trick of world records (Guinness book) for the third consecutive year," Patel said on X.

In 2024, by creating the world's longest flower structure, and in 2025, by creating the world's largest flower bouquet, the Ahmedabad Flower Show had inscribed its name in the Guinness World Records, the CM added.

He emphasized that, with two new world records in 2026, this event has become an unparalleled example of creativity and exceptional organizational capability.

"This flower show, organized under the inspiration of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is giving a distinct identity to the World Heritage City of Ahmedabad on the global stage. This flower show is not merely a display of flowers, but a grand celebration of India's cultural heritage, national unity, and the creative power of modern India," the CM asserted.

An official release said entry fees are set at Rs 80 on weekdays and Rs 100 on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, while free entry will be available on all days for divyangs (PwDs), soldiers, children aged 12 years and below, and students of AMC schools.

Students from non-AMC schools can visit at a concessional rate of Rs 10 from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 1 pm, it added. PTI KVM PD BNM