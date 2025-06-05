Ahmedabad man held in Goa for trying to access, trade ‘sensitive’ personal data

Panaji, Jun 5 (PTI) A resident of Ahmedabad has been arrested in Goa for allegedly attempting to access and sell “sensitive" personal data through online platforms using cryptocurrency, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the cyber crime cell of the Goa police on Wednesday arrested the 42-year-old accused, Vishal Gohil, from Calangute, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta.

Citing their preliminary inquiry, the SP said the accused was attempting to procure “sensitive" personal data and offer it for sale through encrypted platforms like Telegram and receive payments in cryptocurrency.

Police did not explain if the data sought by Gohil concerned the general public or some other individuals.

An investigation is underway to verify the extent of data accessed, trace financial trails and identify any co-conspirators or digital platforms used to commit the crime, he said.

Gohil has been booked under the Information Technology Act, the official added. PTI RPS NR