Ahmedabad plane crash: Ajit Pawar expresses grief, says airlines must re-evaluate safety protocols

Akola: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed grief on the Ahmedabad place crash on Thursday and asserted airlines must re-evaluate their safety protocols and ensure strict adherence to safety standards.

Pawar, currently touring Akola, said the crash was shocking, painful and tragic.

The entire state of Maharashtra along with the rest of the nation is mourning the tragedy and everyone is standing in solidarity with the affected families, he added.

"The entire incident was extremely distressing. Gujarat Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance services, medical teams, and security forces reached the site promptly and carried out immediate rescue and relief operations. However, the loss of lives is immense and irreparable. Although the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, it will be revealed after a thorough investigation. Urgent steps must be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future," Pawar said.

"Airlines must re-evaluate their safety protocols and ensure strict adherence to safety standards to prevent such accidents from occurring again," Pawar said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken serious cognisance of the crash, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has left for Gujarat to monitor the situation.

Pawar's programmes in Akola and Buldhana were held in a low-key manner following the crash.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many persons are feared killed.