Ahmedabad plane crash: Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM, police commissioner

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation after a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in Ahmedabad moments after taking off.

Shah also spoke to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the Ahmedabad police commissioner.

"Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," Shah posted on X.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm.

Air India confirmed that its flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met with an accident today after take-off.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," the carrier said on X.

Several of the injured were taken to the city's civil hospital.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Emergency responders were engaged in rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.