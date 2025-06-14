Ahmedabad plane crash: Bihar dy CM Samrat Choudhary meets crew member Manisha Thapa's kin

Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday met some family members of Manisha Thapa, a cabin crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight which crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad two days ago.

The tragedy has plunged her family and neighbours into deep mourning.

Manisha studied in Patna and was staying along with her family members at Mahuabagh in Jagdeo Path locality here. Her parents and brother left for Ahmedabad immediately after receiving information about the aviation disaster on Thursday.

After meeting Manisha's family members, Choudhary said in a post on X, "The demise of Manisha Thapa ji, a crew member, in the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely sad. Her family members are in great pain. Losing a daughter is an irreparable loss for the parents and her siblings. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in his feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss. We are with the family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." He also shared photographs of his meeting with Manisha's family members on his X handle.

A graduate of St Xavier's College, Patna, she completed her bachelor's in business economics.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Manisha's uncle Praveen Tamang said, "We are shocked... She had just started her career." Manisha's father Raju Thapa is in Bihar Police and currently posted in Begusarai district while her mother is a homemaker. PTI PKD ACD