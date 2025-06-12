Ahmedabad plane crash: Fadnavis, Pawar, Gadkari, others express pain and shock

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed shock over the crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad and prayed for the safety of passengers.

The plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport.

"Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport. Praying for everyone's safety," Fadnavis posted on X.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he is shocked and devastated at the news of the Ahmedabad flight crash.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Disaster response forces are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well being of all affected. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone on board and their families," he said on X.

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar termed the incident heart-breaking and prayed for strength to the agencies working at the site to provide relief.

"The incident of the crash of an Air India passenger plane in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is heartbreaking. It is also very sad to hear there has been a huge loss of life in this accident. I pray that the agencies treating the injured passengers and those working at the scene of the accident will be strengthened and that the injured will recover soon," the former Union minister said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also said he was shocked and saddened over the incident.

"Praying for the safety of survivors and for the families of everyone on that plane. Let's hope and pray for them all," he said.

Former Union civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel said he was standing in solidarity with the people of Gujarat.

"Deeply concerned by reports of the Air India flight incident at Ahmedabad airport today. Our hearts go out to all passengers, crew members, and their families during this anxious time. Standing in solidarity with the people of Gujarat as we await further updates from authorities," he said in a social media post. PTI MR CLS GK BNM