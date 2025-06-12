Ahmedabad plane crash: Four MBBS students, doctor's wife among dead

Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed after the London-bound Air India plane crashed into residential quarters of the BJ Medical college here on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.

Two other MBBS students and three relatives of doctors are missing, she said. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171) carrying over 240 passengers and crew members crashed in Meghaninagar area soon after the take-off from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm.

"While four MBBS students living in the hostel died, 19 were injured. Five of them are serious. Two third-year students are untraceable," college dean Dr Minakshi Parikh told reporters.

"A doctor's wife was also killed while two relatives of other doctors were injured. Three members of a doctor's family went missing after the incident. All other doctors and relatives are safe," said Parikh. PTI PJT PD KRK