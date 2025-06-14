Ahmedabad plane crash: Govt should give compensation, must fix accountability, says Kharge

Ahmedabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Union government must fix accountability in the horrific Air India plane crash.

Talking to reporters after meeting injured persons at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Kharge also said the Centre must give compensation to the kin of the deceased and to the injured.

"The government must give compensation to kin of plane crash victims and fix accountability," he asserted.

The Ahmedabad-London flight crashed into buildings on a medical college campus shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport on Thursday, killing 241 out of 242 persons on board as well as several others on the ground. PTI PR BNM