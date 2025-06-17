Ahmedabad plane crash: Last rites of AI pilot Sabharwal, crew members conducted

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Emotional scenes unfolded on Tuesday as the last rites of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot in command of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, and crew member Maithili Patil were conducted in their respective hometowns.

While the mortal remains of Captain Sabharwal were cremated at an electric crematorium in suburban Chakala, Mumbai, Maithili Patil was cremated in Raigad district.

Mahadik's last rites were conducted in suburban Goregaon, in Mumbai.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

Sabharwal's grief-stricken father bid him a heart-wrenching, tearful farewell before the cremation.

Mortal remains of both Sabharwal and Patil were brought to Mumbai from Ahmedabad earlier in the day, nearly a week after the crash.

The casket carrying the mortal remains of Sabharwal reached the Mumbai airport by a flight and was taken to his residence, located at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai area, by his family members.

Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani and local MLA Dilip Lande were among those who visited Sabharwal's residence to pay respects to him. The late pilot's elderly father Pushkaraj broke down as he offered an emotional tribute to his son with folded hands.

Mahadik's last rites were conducted at a crematorium in Aarey Colony near the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon where she lived.

Mahadik (42) is survived by her husband Amol Mahadik who works with Air India, and a nine-year-old daughter. Her husband is the son of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare's sister.

The Tatkare family including Maharashtra women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare and Sunil Tatkare's daughter were by Amol Mahadik's side as he performed `aarti' of the casket to bid his wife a final goodbye.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar also paid his tributes.