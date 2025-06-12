Ahmedabad plane crash: Maharashtra govt releases helpline numbers

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday released helpline numbers for the relatives of victims of the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

In a statement, the Disaster Management Cell in the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, released three helpline numbers - 022-22027990, 022-22794229 and 9321587143.

It also released an emergency helpline number - 1070.

The relatives and affected citizens can contact these numbers for information related to the tragedy, it said.

An Ahmedabad-London Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after its take-off, possibly killing all on board in one of the country’s worst air tragedies. But there is no official count of the fatalities so far.

According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 were two pilots and 10 crew members. PTI MR NP