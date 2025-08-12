Ahmedabad plane crash: US attorney, kin of victims join candlelight vigil

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Family members of Air India plane crash victims on Tuesday participated in a candlelight vigil at the site of the tragedy in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad to mark two months since the deadly aviation disaster.

United States-based aviation attorney Mike Andrews, who is in Gujarat to meet the kin of the deceased, also participated, said his media coordinator, Kuldip Israni.

"Andrews and 20 to 25 family members of the air crash victims, including passengers and those killed on the ground, participated in the candlelight vigil in memory of the victims," said Israni.

Andrews, on August 8, announced that at least 65 families from India and the United Kingdom, who lost their kin in the horrific tragedy on June 12, have hired US-based law firm Beasley Allen, with which he is associated as an aviation attorney.

Andrews had told reporters in Vadodara that the families have an option of filing a product liability claim in a US court, depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and burst into flames, killing 241 out of 242 people onboard and 19 individuals on the ground, including four medical students.

During the last week, Andrews met family members of several victims in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat and neighbouring Diu. PTI PJT PD NSK