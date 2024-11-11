Ahmedabad road rage: Car driver kills MBA student; hunt on for culprit

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old student of a prominent business school in Ahmedabad was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified driver of a car after an argument over rash driving, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday when two students of the Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) here were returning on a motorcycle to a hostel of their institute after buying a cake at a bakery shop.

On their way back, they had a heated argument with the speeding four-wheeler's driver at the Bopal locality crossroads over his rash driving, Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad rural, Om Prakash Jat said.

The car driver trailed the students for about 200 metres before taking out a knife from his vehicle and stabbing one of them, Jat said.

The victim, identified as Priyanshu Jain, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries due to internal bleeding, the police officer said.

"The accused has not yet been identified but we are on a lookout for him and will nab him soon," he said.

The victim was a second year MBA student at the institute, a police official said. PTI KA PD GK