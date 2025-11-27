Ahmedabad to host week-long culture fest of Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust from Nov 30

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (PTI) A week-long 'Vishwa Sanskruti Parv' (World Culture Festival) will be held in Ahmedabad from November 30 to mark the foundation day of the Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust, its organisers said on Thursday.

The celebrations, which will continue till December 6, will see participation of prominent personalities from different walks of life, including literature, cinema, theatre and music, they said.

"The festival is a rich blend of dialogues, artistic performances, lectures, an award ceremony and theatre performance," Gujarat Vishwakosh's trustee Kumarpal Desai told reporters.

The Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust was founded on December 2, 1985 under the guidance of renowned scholar Dhirubhai Thaker to create a comprehensive Gujarati-language encyclopedia. The first volume of Gujarati Vishwakosh was published in 1989.

The Trust's online encyclopedia, which includes more than 24,000 articles across 170 subjects in Gujarati, is used every month by nearly 2.75 lakh people worldwide, a release said.

The festival will commence on Sunday with renowned actor Amol Palekar and noted screenplay writer Sandhya Gokhale engaging in a conversation on Palekar's book "Viewfinder: A Memoir".

On December 1, singers Amar Bhatt and Himali Vyas Naik, along with other artists, will present 'Surila Sambharana' (a musical show).

Renowned Indian Hindi-language poet and critic Ashok Vajpeyi will deliver a special lecture titled 'Hamara Samay, Hamara Sahitya' (Our Times, Our Literature) on December 2, coinciding with Vishwakosh’s foundation day, the release said.

On December 3, celebrated screenwriter and filmmaker Abhijat Joshi, known for Hindi films, including "Lage Raho Munna Bhai", "3 Idiots" and "PK", will share insights on creativity in film content and the process of developing impactful cinematic ideas.

The next day, the prestigious 'Chinubhai R Shah Jeevanshilpi Award' will be conferred upon Arun Dave, Chancellor of Lokbharti University, Sanosara. Rajendra Khimani and Niranjana Kalarthi will address the gathering during the ceremony.

A special documentary session on December 5 will feature Makarand Waikar from Pune, presenting "My Radio, My Life", an award-winning documentary that explores the cultural legacy of radio before the era of television, mobile phones, and social media.

The festival will conclude on December 6 with a stage presentation of "Anahata", a play based on the novel by Kumarpal Desai.

The organisers said the festival aims to bring together diverse voices and promote intellectual and cultural dialogue, reaffirming its commitment to the enrichment of Gujarati literature and culture. PTI KVM NP