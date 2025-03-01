Ahmedabad's heritage will be incorporated in redevelopment of railway station: Vaishnaw

Ahmedabad: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said several innovations have been made for the Ahmedabad railway station redevelopment project, and special care is being taken to ensure that the facility's design reflects the city's rich heritage.

Vaishnaw, who reviewed the redevelopment project, said architectural elements inspired by the city's heritage, such as the 'Jhulta Minar' (swaying minaret), kite festival, etc, will be incorporated into the design.

He said this approach was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to preserve the cultural fabric of modern India.

The redevelopment is a part of the Indian Railways' ambitious Amrut Bharat station project, which aims to transform over 1,300 railway stations across the country.

Talking to reporters, Vaishnaw said the upgraded railway station will give Ahmedabad the status of a global heritage city with world-class facilities.

He assured the construction work would be carried out at great speed and there would be minimum cancellation of trains.

"The work on a world-class Ahmedabad station is underway at a good speed. Several innovations have been made for this," the minister said.

He said the focus is on increasing the speed of construction and using high-strength materials.

"A lot of focus has been given on the construction and design, keeping the monument, 'Jhulta Minar' in mind," he said, referring to the structure, which comprises the relics of the Sidi Bashir mosque complex, near the railway station.

Vaishnaw said the station's design was revised after considering representations from Ahmedabad residents to include aspects of the city's heritage.

"The representations were discussed in detail, and the station design was completely revised according to the city's architecture. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reviewed this. The prime minister has given us one guidance, the station should be made according to the city culture," he said.

The minister further said that 97 per cent of the railway lines in Gujarat have been electrified, and 100 per cent electrification will be achieved soon.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment to the development of Gujarat, the minister said a record budget of Rs 17,155 crore was allocated to the state for the development of the railways, and an investment of Rs 1.27 lakh crore is being made in the sector.

He said the production of engines will start soon at the Dahod factory, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone.

Vaishnaw also visited the bullet train station in Anand later in the day to review the progress.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said the station would have three floors with two side platforms and four tracks in between.

The agency said the station will have all modern facilities and amenities, including ticketing and waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, information booths, retail centres, etc.

"The bullet train project is progressing well. Viaduct and track slabs are being constructed on the 360 km route," the minister told reporters in Anand.

When the train moves at a speed of 350 kmph, it will create a pressure zone, which is being considered carefully during construction and design, Vaishnaw said.

He said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will bring five to six cities together to create a single economic zone.

"Because of the project, new kinds of competencies were developed in manufacturing, fabrication and construction technology," the minister said.