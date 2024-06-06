Ahmednagar MP Lanke's supporter allegedly assaulted; Sule seeks detailed probe into incident

Pune, Jun 6 (PTI) A supporter of newly-elected MP of the NCP (SP), Nilesh Lanke, was allegedly assaulted by five to six persons at Parner in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Thursday, party workers alleged.

Referring to the alleged attack, NCP (SP)'s Baramati MP Supriya Sule demanded a thorough probe into the incident, and said it shows the law and order situation in the state.

In a fierce battle for the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, Lanke defeated sitting BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil.

Lanke defeated his opponent by a margin of 28,929 votes. While Lanke polled 6,24,797 votes, Vikhe-Patil bagged 5,95,868.

Lanke's supporter who was allegedly attacked was identified as advocate Rahul Zaware.

Zaware's associate alleged that five to six persons tried to strangle him to death due to which he suffered from suffocation for a few minutes and was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ola, said that Zaware is currently undergoing treatment and once his statement is recorded, the process of registering an FIR will be initiated.

Meanwhile, taking to X, Sule said, "Adv Rahul Zaware, a supporter of newly-elected MP Nilesh Lanke, was assaulted. The incident highlights the law and order situation in the state. The home department should immediately take cognisance of this incident and conduct a thorough probe and take steps to strong action against those who are disrupting the political and social harmony of the state. We stronly condemn the incident." PTI SPK NP