Ahom rulers weaved single Assamese identity despite prevalent diversity: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the far-sighted thinking of the Ahom kings who ruled the state for around 600 years since the 13th century helped weave a single Assamese identity despite the prevalent diversity.

The Ahoms laid the foundation of a robust administrative structure and the history of the Assamese people is inextricably linked with decisions and governance of the kingdom, he said.

Sarma was speaking on the occasion of 'Asom Diwas', which marks the establishment of the Ahom kingdom by Siu-Ka-Pha 700 years ago, at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district.

''Today, over 700 years ago, Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha descended to our land and built the mighty Ahom Kingdom, one of Bharat’s longest-ruling empires. The Assamese society has been enriched by his contribution to create an environment of assimilation of different ethnic groups,'' he said.

The inhabitants of the state trace their language and culture to the Ahoms, and the rulers with their political maturity played an important role in the history of the Assamese people, he said.

Not only in political terms, but also in socio-economic and material cultural terms, the Ahom kingdom gave a new dimension to the life of Assam and its people, he added.

''Asom Diwas is a day to celebrate our ancient civilisational values. A civilisation which not only embraced diverse ideas but also rose to the occasion and exemplified indomitable courage to defeat invaders'', Sarma said.

On Asom Diwas, ''I prayed to our ancestors who created our Assamese society with progressive values'', the chief minister added.

The state government is also committed to preserve and propagate the rich legacy of Ahoms and several steps have been taken in this direction, he said.

''I thank the PM for nominating the Charaideo Maidams for UNESCO World Heritage Site and we hope it will get the coveted recognition'', the Chief Minister said.

‘Maidams’, the burial mounds of Ahom royalty, are also known as ‘Assam’s pyramids’.

A UNESCO delegation has already visited the Charaideo Maidam and the state government has initiated several steps towards establishing Assam's heritage and culture, he added.

''The Maidams are one of the divergent aspects of the Ahom heritage. Our government is trying to establish the culture and heritage of the greater Assamese nation which the great rulers strengthened firmly in the global mindset,'' Sarma said. PTI DG NN